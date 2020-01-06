|
|
William "Bill" Lamouree, 73, was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and raised in Toms River. He passed away in La Mesa, California on December 7, 2019.
Bill joined the US Navy in 1965 and trained as a helicopter mechanic prior to being assigned duty with Helicopter/Anti-Submarine Squadron Four (HS4) NAS, Imperial Beach, CA. He served three tours in Vietnam. Bill was aboard the USS Hornet in the South Pacific during the recovery of the Apollo 11 crew after their historic first walk on the moon. Bill was awarded the Armed Forces National Defenses Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
Bill made his home in San Diego where he was a welder for Hyspan Precision Products in Chula Vista and the manager at San Diego Welders Supply. His hobbies included woodworking, metalworking, flying model airplanes, and flying his 1969 Cessna out of El Cajon's Gillespie Field. Bill also loved riding his motorcycles and serving as a Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders, attending hundreds of missions honoring others who served.
Bill is survived by his two daughters Renee Lamouree Signorelli (John) and Michelle Beigel, his son Jeff Lamouree (Trish), nine grandchildren (Justin Goergens, Mark Goergens, Jacob Beigel, Johnny Signorelli III, Caitlyn Lamouree, Nathan Signorelli, Jeffrey Lamouree, Megan Signorelli, and Aidan Beigel), two great-grandchildren (Bentley and Liam Goergens), his sister Judy Work (Art), niece Susan Work Corvacchioli (David) and grand-nephew Matthew, niece Carolyn Work and grand-nephew Lawton, and scores of friends who will remember him fondly for the gentle, caring soul that he was.
A service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on January 7th at 12:30pm. The time table for Tuesday: 10:30 - Stage at , 136 Chambers St., El Cajon, CA 92020. 11:00 - Flag Line for Dignified Transfer to Patriot Guard Rider Trailer. 11:30 - Drive to Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122. 12:00 - (Est) Arrival at Miramar National Cemetery. 12:15 - Flag Line for Dignified Transfer to Horse-Drawn Caisson. 12:30 - Flag Line, Funeral Service with Full Military Honors.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020