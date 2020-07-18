William Charles Wheeler March 21, 1939 - June 8, 2020 San Diego William Charles Wheeler (Bud) was born March 21, 1939 in San Pedro, CA and died June 8, 2020 in San Diego, CA. His mother was Nell E. Williams, father was Lawrence C. Wheeler, stepfather was Marion D. Williams and sister was Mickey N. Wheeler. Bud's ex-wife is Diane L. Carter, daughters are Wendi S. Wheeler and Stacey D. Debman and grandson is Vincent R. Debman. He graduated from Helix High School in 1957 and worked in telecommunications for 30 years. Bud was a Ham Radio operator, and the friendships he made with fellow Ham operators, Tony Di Bona and Allan Fuller in the 1950's, continued for a lifetime. Everyone enjoyed Bud at gatherings with his fun sense of humor. Dad was dedicated to our family and a good neighbor. He is missed.



