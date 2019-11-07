|
|
William D. Bill' Gough April 8, 1935 - October 26, 2019 Ocean Hills William (Bill) D. Gough, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019.Born April 8, 1935, he grew up in Morganfield, Kentucky. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of honorable service. Following that, Bill became the VP of Service for the Lockheed Corporation, and retired to the San Diego area in 1999.Besides his family, Bill's passions were golf, the guitar, country music, watching his grandchildren play sports, and enjoying his 5:00pm chardonnay. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, and English bride, Eileen, and siblings, Millie, Irene, Varner, Buggs, Mason, John, and Harry.He is survived by his children: Gillian Hamilton, Encinitas, CA, Mark (Tina) Gough, Rancho Santa Fe, CA, and David (Robin) Gough of Lake Forest, IL. and grandchildren: Shelby and Carter Hamilton, Grace, Will, Remington and Olivia Gough, Christopher and Andrew Gough, Andrew and Marissa Hamilton, Ashley, close nieces and nephews: James and Phillip Weimer, Salt Lake City, Utah, Colin Seymour and Julie Till, Manchester, England, and close friends: Dave Gonzales, Dan, Karen, and Cissy.Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday November 15, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S. Melrose Dr, Oceanside, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bill to: The Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019