William E. Bill' Cole May 23, 1928 - March 14, 2020 San Diego On March 14, 2020, businessman, patriarch, and philanthropist, William E. (Bill) Cole, CPA, passed away in his home in San Diego. Born in 1928 in Norfolk, VA, Bill came from humble beginnings, yet achieved much in life accomplishments leaving behind a lasting legacy amongst friends, family, and the community. As a Navy brat, Bill saw many Navy ports before moving to New London, CT. Here he fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Barbara, and they were married in 1949. After Barbara's passing in 1974, Bill found the love and support of Bonnie Brandi, whom he married in 2009. They shared many years of common interests including golf, travel, and the SDYC. At the age of 24, Bill joined the US Army where his penchant for numbers found him in charge of food supply management and payroll. He toured in the Korean War and served in the Reserves for 30 years before retiring as an Army Major with three medals. After the war, Bill pursued an education in accounting and business at San Diego State University (SDSU) where he earned a BS in Accounting (1957), founded the Beta Alpha Psi Accounting Student Leadership group, and later returned to complete a MBA (1964). He credits SDSU as providing the foundation for his success and gave back to the institution through a legacy of gifts including: two endowed chairs, the Vern Odmark chair in Accountancy (1999) and the William E. Cole Directorship in Accountancy (2007), and the William E. Cole Family Commons in the SDSU School of Business. In 2014 he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the SDSU Fowler College of Business. The quintessential self-made man, Bill represents a 60-year career of notable business achievements. Beginning in 1959, alongside friend and co-founder William Leaf, he started the Leaf & Cole accounting firm, where he was the Managing Partner for 35 years. Today it is one of the largest single office accounting firms in San Diego. In 1975, he co-founded Peninsula Bank whose steadfast performance made it the fastest growing bank in San Diego history. The bank comprised 11 branches before being acquired by US Bank in 2000. In 2003, he co-founded San Diego Trust Bank believing that small, local banks would always offer a better experience San Diego Trust was acquired by Pacific Premier Bank in 2013. An investor and property manager, Bill saw the potential in now-popular San Diego areas like Julian where his namesake building symbolizes the contribution he made to the historic town. Bill gave generously throughout his life to friends, family, and organizations. Among his favorite institutions were the Zoological Society of San Diego, Point Loma Rotary, Rotary International, and the University of California, San Diego. His giving will continue to impact for years to come visitors to the San Diego Zoo will enjoy the William Cole Family Hummingbird Habitat (opening in 2021), endowments at SDSU will fund staff to educate future generations, and Alzheimer's research at UCSD will improve the lives and outcomes of patients. Founded in 2019, the William E. Cole Family Foundation memorializes Bill's giving nature through continued charity to the benefit of local and communities and beyond. In addition to his dedication to business, Bill gave generously of his time to support local organizations including Y Indian Guides, Pony League, Chad/United Way, and San Diego Yacht Club committees, as well as several social clubs. He was an active member of the Point Loma Rotary for over 50 years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, and was known for organizing annual trips to Alaska and Mexico with his friends. Bill is survived by his three children, Pamela, Billy, and David; wife, Bonnie; siblings Henry, Bill and Hilda, extended family and many friends. He will be greatly missed. The family is planning a celebration of life in the late Spring. Gifts in Bill's name can be made to The Zoological Society of San Diego, UCSD Alzheimer's research, SDSU, and Point Loma Rotary.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020