William E. Bill' Scofield June 29, 1928 - October 31, 2018 Oceanside Born 29 June 1928 in Hamilton, OH, to Eugene O. Scofield and Alberta D. Hathorn. Raised in Chicago. In 1946 he enlisted in the Army, and deployed to Germany. Upon discharge in 1948, he attended Purdue U., Geo. Williams College, and U. of Minnesota, receiving Bachelor/Master's degrees in Education. He began has career as program director trainee with San Diego Armed Services YMCA in 1953. Assigned to Portsmouth, VA. Married Mary Frances Black of Portsmouth in 1955. Raised four children: James (1958), Robert (1960), Susan (1965), and Rebecca (1970). YMCA/USO career included tours in Panama Canal Zone; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Philadelphia; Guam; and Oceanside, CA. Retired in 1988. Mary succumbed to cancer in 1990. Married Alice Bacarti in 1991. Resided in Oceanside. Active member of Carlsbad Community Church since the 1980s. Retirement years were devoted to charitable work. He remained active with tennis and golf, as well as entertaining with piano and barbershop singing. Died 31 October 2018 in Escondido. Survived by wife Alice; stepmother Frances (106 years); brother Frank; and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ashes to be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Virginia, at 12 noon, Saturday, 1 June 2019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019