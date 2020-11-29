1/1
William F. Diaz
William F. Diaz
1946 - 2020
Kernville, CA
Bill is survived by Linda, his best friend and wife of 38 years, brother Gene, sister Linda, niece Allison, nephew Eric, six stepchildren Rob, Cindy, Lori, Louis, Jerry, Amy, and 26 grand and great-grandchildren. He grew up in San Diego, graduated Clairemont High, and joined the US Navy. Bill worked for Lucent Technologies as an installer and as a Network Supervisor. He retired to Kernville where for 17 years he enjoyed fishing, gardening, photography, and rafting. He was a member of St. Sherrian Episcopal Church and CERT the Kern River Valley Community Emergency Response team.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
