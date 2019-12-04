Home

More Obituaries for William LeVeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. LeVeau

William F. LeVeau Obituary
William F Bill' LeVeau August 16, 1940 - November 22, 2019 San Diego A man who defined the word perseverance. He passed away on 11/22 from complications related to his CMT. Bill worked in the cable industry for 35 years from Santa Barbara to San Diego, retiring from COX. Despite his CMT, he was always an active guy, interested in cars, boats, aeronautics & bikes. He was an amazing father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his daughter Betina LeVeau Zlotlow, sister Rose Marie Luisi, many nephews, nieces, cousins & their families. Celebration of Life 12/8 11:30am at Green Dragon in Carlsbad.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
