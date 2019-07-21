William F. Morgan November 18, 1929 - June 28, 2019 La Costa William F. Morgan, 89, of La Costa, passed away June 28, 2019. Bill was born in Red Mountain, California, on November 18, 1929, to Silas Z. and Winifred E. Morgan. Bill was the youngest of three boys. In 1951, Bill joined the Air Force. While at cadet school in New Mexico Bill met the love of his life, Carol L. Owen-Douglas. Together they embarked on a 25-year military career that took them across the globe. Along for the ride were their 3 children. They moved 17 times during their time in the Air Force. Bill was posted at bases in Alaska, Taranto, Italy, and Berlin, Germany, before returning to the United States. He served a year in Vietnam in 1966. Bill retired from the military in 1974, and began a new career as an Airport Supervisor and later the Noise Information Officer at Lindbergh Field. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his brothers M.K. Morgan and his wife Helen, his brother Calvin and his wife Rosemary, and his best friend Joseph Browder. Bill leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Paul Fleuelling of Encinitas, CA; his son and daughter-in-law Bill and Marilyn Morgan of Escondido, CA; his daughter and son-in-law, Marianne and Robert Bushner of Oceanside, CA; his grandchildren Michael Bushner, Dana Fleuelling, Kelley Bushner, Collin Morgan and Cameron Morgan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 2:00pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Encinitas. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 21 to July 25, 2019