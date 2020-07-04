Drove around the old plant recently and reminisced about our many years there. Buildings 1 and 29 are still standing, and your machines too, I'll bet. Dean, "RJ" and Dee V. say hello. Miss you mucho. Love, Carol Molyneaux
Carol Molyneaux
Coworker
December 23, 2019
Bill was a very kind and caring man. Once he was your friend, he always was in your corner. I will miss him.
Karen Burton
August 17, 2019
May Chen
July 9, 2019
Will miss your positivity, friendship, sense of humor at MADD Mag., Rohr lore, our cafeteria lunch bunch and so on. Your machine designs will live on forever. With love, Carol Molyneaux
Carol Molyneaux
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.