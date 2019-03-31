Home

William Francis Lane

William Francis Bill' Lane San Diego William Francis Lane, Jr. (Bill), passed away after from esophageal cancer. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Sutton Lane, his son, William Francis Lane III, daughter, Cathleen Lane Kemp, her husband, Andrew Kemp and his grandchildren, Brooklyn and Owen Kemp and extended family. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY, to parents Cathleen and William Francis Lane. He resided in Santa Monica, Redlands, and Mission Beach. Celebration of Life at Laguna Cliffs Marriott on 4/6/19 at 1 p.m. January 20, 1942 - March 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
