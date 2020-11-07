Peace be with the family, I had very fond memories of our early school years through high school. RIP my old friend
Rick Beebe
November 10, 2019
Thoughts and prayers to the entire family. Bill was a fantastic wrestler!! I recall Bill winning a State AAU tournament as a middle schooler. I will always cherish my time working with the Smiddy boys.
Carl Latora
