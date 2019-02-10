William H. Beckhusen October 23, 1939 - January 9, 2019 Lemon Grove William Beckhusen, "Charlie" "Pop" "Bill" passed due to complications of a stroke, at the age of 79. Charlie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arleene Barrett, sister Helen Beckhusen Laube, children, Felecia Vlahos (Perry), Denise Peters, Davelyn View Helzer (Ray) and Tracy Beckhusen, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Born in Queens, New York, son of Arthur Beckhusen and Elizabeth Helen Thiery; known as "Billy B at PS73." The Dodgers were his team, the Navy was his career, and his family was his joy. He served as a signalman aboard numerous ships finally retiring as a Command Career Counselor from NTC San Diego. William went on to earn his BA degree in Social Work from SDSU. Bill and Arleene owned a Mailboxes Etc. on La Jolla Blvd. for 9 years. As active members of Friends of Lake Murray, Pop and Arleene enjoyed daily walks with their friends. He was a Life Member-At-Large at VFW Post 2512. Charlie enjoyed traveling and researching genealogy. He fulfilled a promise to take Arleene to visit her roots in Ireland and his in Germany. Pop's love of people and connecting with them will be dearly missed. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Admiral Baker Clubhouse, with Military Funeral Honors and interment at Miramar National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to VFW Post 2512, 6867 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary