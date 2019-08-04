|
William H. Lakin October 26, 1925 - July 16, 2019 San Diego Bill Lakin, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and all-around dynamic gentleman, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on July 16, 2019.Bill was born October 26, 1925, in Berryville, Arkansas, but his family made the trip to California during the Great Depression. He entered the Army Air Corps during WWII after graduating from Coronado High School and was recently on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. His handsome face and kind demeanor caused many reporters to seek him out for interviews at the return party for the Honor Flight veterans. For over 30 years, Bill was a well-respected employee and manager at Convair, retiring in 1987 to enjoy life to the fullest.Bill was known for giving big bear hugs, and his handshake continued to be strong and welcoming until his last day. In addition to his love of all things chocolate and doing word puzzles, Bill had a passion for fitness. He especially enjoyed cycling, sometimes 100 miles a week. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing and the many friendships he developed. After Gloria, his wife of 63 years, died, he began a special friendship with Darlene Holland, a dance club member who had recently lost her husband. Bill and Darlene continued to dance several times a week.He will be greatly missed by his children, Cindy MacDonald (Bruce) and Jeff Lakin (Karen); grandchildren, Brooke DeAngelis, Kelly Walsh, Jeffrey Lakin, and Leslie Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Brayden DeAngelis, Mason and Dylan Walsh, and Jacob and Janelle Lakin.A celebration of Bill's life will be held on August 10th at 11:00 at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood St., San Diego 92120. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019