I so fondly remember our last conversation about my rescue dogs. You were the sweetest guy on Glenroy and I will miss seeing you drive past the house to go dancing. You will be missed, my friend and neighbor.
Lila, Drew, Dren Ibarra
August 6, 2019
Steve and I met Bill and Darlene at the Elks Wednesday night dinner/dance in El Cajon. Bill instantly made us feel very welcome. He always had a big smile on his face and a warm hug. We loved listening to his stories. Our thoughts are with Darlene and the family at this sad time. Bill will be missed.
Kim & Steve Sterner
August 5, 2019
Tina Lakin
August 4, 2019
My handsome Uncle Bill. I love you so much!
Teresa West
August 4, 2019
True love. Best hugs. Amazing stories.
Tina Lakin
