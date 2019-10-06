|
William H. Bill' Uden August 8, 1937 - September 29, 2019 Prescott Valley William (Bill) Henry Uden of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 following complications from heart surgery. Bill was born in Spokane, Washington, on August 8, 1937. His family moved to San Diego, California, where Bill graduated from Hoover High School. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from San Diego State College. As well, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Haverfield. For over 50 years, Bill was a proud and active member of the B.P.O.E. El Cajon Lodge #1812 and served in almost every official capacity including being Exalted Ruler from 1974-75. More recently he was an associate member of the Prescott Valley Elks Lodge #330 where he shared his extensive Elks knowledge and previous experience. Above all, Bill was a loving and devoted husband to wife of 51 years, Barbara (Musso) Uden (1938-2015). He was a proud father to son Eric Uden and daughter Kristen (Michael) Karpinski. He adored granddaughters Taylor, Madison, Kate and Annie. Bill is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Musso. A private family memorial will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019