Obituary Condolences Flowers William Harold Cording, Jr. April 4, 2019 San Diego On Thursday, April 4, 2019, William Harold Cording, Jr. died in San Diego, California, after a valiant and courageous, three plus year struggle with pancreatic cancer. "Bill" was born in the Territory of Alaska in 1952, to William Harold Cording and LaVerne Bradley Cording. He graduated from Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1971, and received a Navy ROTC Scholarship to the University of Colorado, where he graduated with distinction. Upon graduation in 1975, Bill was commissioned as a Supply Corps Officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served faithfully until retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He served with professionalism on the USS WHITE PLAINS (AFS-4) and USS PENSACOLA (LSD-38), as well as a number of shore stations which included Naval Station Keflavik, Iceland; Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), PA; and the Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center, San Diego. Bill earned various awards during his Navy career, including: Meritorious Service, Navy Commendation and Navy Achievement Medals. Following active duty retirement, Bill taught middle school in San Diego, before returning to work as a civilian employee for NAVSUP Fleet and Industrial Supply Center. After 21 years of dedicated service, Bill retired in 2017, as the Program Manager for the Littoral Combat Ship and Logistics Support Center of NAVSUP Global Logistics Support. In that role, he implemented Navy programs world-wide, still in place today. He was awarded the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal in recognition and appreciation for his years of dedicated service to the Navy. Bill was the quintessential officer throughout his 40 plus years of Navy service. He held true to Supply Corps traditions, exemplified stalwart leadership, practiced selfless dedication to duty, and, above all, kindness and fairness to his co-workers. Bill's affable personality garnered him support throughout his careers, contributing to the successes of his missions. Bill knew how to bring out the best in people and appreciate all they had to offer. He will not only be remembered for his service to his country, but also for his unlimited zeal for living, and the immeasurable life experiences shared with the family and friends he treasured so dearly. Bill regularly rode his Harley Davidson throughout California, and to Sturgis, SD, three times. He was an avid skier and active member of the North Island Snow Drifters Ski Club. Bill enjoyed sailing and was first mate on the Carina, taking her through the Bahamas, and back to port in South Carolina. He continued this active life style by competing in the 2018 Spring Sprint Triathlon, and hiking throughout Lake Tahoe, as well as Yosemite, Sequoia and Joshua Tree National Parks. Bill was a wonderful man, loved by all, and he will be deeply missed across the globe. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, M. Lee Kristeller Johnson Cording; his mother, LaVerne Bradley Cording; his son from a previous marriage, Brian Cording; his stepchildren, Matt and Jeannie Johnson; his sister, Debra Cording Wood; and two grandsons. He was preceded in death by his father, Sergeant Major William H. Cording, Sr. USA (Ret.). Bill also held dear his nephews, Jason and Cameron Wood, and was exceptionally close to his cousin, John Maloney. Bill will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Bill has requested donations to the UCSD Pancreatic Clinical Trial Program, Fund #3247 . Donation, Funeral and Service information is provided at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/san-diego-ca/william-cording-8241053 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019