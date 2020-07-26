William Henry Stallo November 8, 1937 - June 15, 2020 San Diego William (aka Dub, WH & Bill) died from an accidental fall on June 15, 2020. Bill was born in Merkel, TX, to Ben & Lora Stallo. Bill's dad emigrated from Germany through Ellis Island in 1904. Bill graduated from Merkel High School in 1956 and soon after came to San Diego to visit his brother stationed here in the Navy. Since Bill had always wanted to be a teacher, he decided to stay. He attended San Diego State College & received his teaching credential. He later received his Master's Degree in Curriculum and Administration from Point Loma Nazarene University. In 1993 Bill was selected as San Diego City Schools Teacher of the Year and was also a finalist for San Diego County Teacher of the Year. Bill taught 5th & 6th grades for 51 years.Bill accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior early in life. Bill met his wife, Lois, in 1962. They were married in 1968 at Scott Memorial Baptist Church, where they were active in high school & young adult ministries for many years.Bill is survived by his wife Lois, sons Jonathan & Timothy, granddaughters, Kailee & Emilee, and grandson William. He is also survived by four sisters, Mena, Kay, JoAnn & Deborah, and two brothers, Benny & Jack, all of Texas.



