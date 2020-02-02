|
|
William J. Kohl III La Jolla William J. Kohl III, known as Bill, passed away September 29th, 2019 in La Jolla, CA, with family by his side. Born March 7th, 1944, Bill led an extraordinary life filled with a variety of passions and numerous dear friends. Graduating from Seattle University in 1966, Bill joined the Navy and earned his wings, flying the sub-hunting P-3, serving in Hawaii, the Philippines, and in Vietnam. Relocating to San Diego in the early 70s, Bill was hired at the iconic Southern California airline, PSA, and flew the 727 and MD-80 all across the West Coast. Later becoming a captain of the 737 for US Airways, Bill retired in 2004 as a long-haul captain on the 767. An avid sportsman his entire life, Bill hunted and fished across all of North America. His workmanship on display, he was known for handcrafting custom lures and reloading his own ammunition to the exact specifications to meet the situation at hand. Some of his fondest memories were his hunting trips in Baja California with close friends and his yearly trout fishing expedition to Eagle Lake with his son, Will. Bill was known for his remarkable friendliness, quick wit, and supreme competence in any endeavor he set out on. Bill leaves behind his son, William J. Kohl IV and sister, Gretchen Morgane. A celebration of life will be held at his home in Ramona, CA, on February 22nd, 12-4 PM. Please contact his son for more information at (760) 315-5134. March 7, 1944 - September 29, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020