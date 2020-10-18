1/1
William John McIntyre
William John 'Bill' McIntyre
1936 - 2020
San Diego
William 'Bill' McIntyre was born February 27, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to Colin and Helen McIntyre. Bill served in the Army Reserves from 1953 until 1960 when he and wife Wilma relocated with Raytheon Corp to California. Bill worked for Raytheon until 1975. He joined Wilma selling real estate primarily in the University City area. During his career he was an agent, broker-manager, office co-owner, and loan officer.Bill coached many of his children's sports when they were young. At age 44, he ran his first marathon on a bet and completed four more. Later he and Wilma took up long-distance bike riding with many adventures throughout the West.After parting ways with Wilma, Bill met his partner Joan Lillian McHugh. They spent many happy years together in Valley Center.Bill passed peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2020, after a three-year cancer battle.Bill is survived by his daughter Arlene (Lindsay) Patton, son Michael (Kathyryn) McIntyre, grandchildren Clayton, Kyle, Cameron, Candace, and their spouses, and three great-grandchildren. Sister Eileen Stoya and Greg McIntyre also survive him. He was predeceased by his former wife, Wilma McIntyre.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will have a private ceremony.Donations can be made in Bill's memory to the American Cancer Society.Hasta la Bye Bye Dad!

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
