William John Reeves July 4, 1955 - June 12, 2019 El Cajon William, 63, passed away unexpectedly. Bill was born in Harrisburg, PA and graduated with high honors from Central Dauphin East High School.He received a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University and immediatley joined General Dynamics Convair Division. Ending his professional career with early retirement, Bill then went on to be a San Diego small business owner. Bill was generous, always thought of others and will be greatly missed by his many friends at Don's Cocktail Lounge in El Cajon, CA. They will celebrate his life, this 4th of July, at the Lounge. Bill is survived by brother, Tom (Erika), and family of Essex, VT.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 21, 2019