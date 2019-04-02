William Joseph Mills January 27, 1944 - March 21, 2019 San Diego William Joseph Mills was born in Elmira, NY, the second of eight children born to Robert J. and Josephine M. Mills. Bill grew up in New York State, and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Buffalo, and an M.A. from the University of Rochester. During his life he lived in Rochester, NY, Sarasota, FL, Houston, TX and for the last nineteen years was the Administrator for the Law Offices of Scott O'Mara. Bill's primary passion was his family. He assumed primary care for his dad , who moved to San Diego at age 97, and lived actively until 100 years plus one day. He rarely missed calling in to "Family Dinner" each Sunday conducted by the Maryland Millses. As a proud Uncle to 14 nieces and nephews and 19 grandnieces and grandnephews, Bill rejoiced in all their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to share that joy with friends and coworkers. Bill was devoted to the lawyers and staff of the Scott O'Mara law firm, all of whom he regarded as an extension of his family. He was a wonderful father figure to the firm's younger staff, helping them navigate through the real work world, instilling a good work ethic, integrity and loyalty. His wicked sense of humor is already missed. Bill had a special affection for the police and firefighters of San Diego, whom he met as clients, but adopted as his personal heroes. He rejoiced in organizing the St. Patrick's Day celebration for the San Diego Law Enforcement Emerald Society each year for the past 18 years. Bill is survived by his loving siblings, Bob Mills of Savannah, GA; Tom Mills of Davidsonville, MD; Chris Mills of Gambrills, MD; Karen Muchard of Orlando, FL; Robin Sanford-Eiler, of West Palm Beach, FL; Lori Ann Montague of Crystal Lake, IL; and Todd Mills of San Diego, CA. Bill was a devoted Chargers fan (even after they moved to LA) and loved the Padres.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA or the San Diego Law Enforcement Emerald Society. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 1629 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101, with a reception following. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 23, 2019