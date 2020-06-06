William Joseph Naylor
In memory of William Joseph Naylor.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2019
I never met Bill - I knew him from his devoted sweetheart, Cindy, who spoke lovingly of his kindness and his fun spirit. She joined our Alzheimers support group to be a better caregiver to him. Together for the last 20+ years of his life, we understood how important they were to each others happiness and souls. I am sorry for Cindys loss and reach out to all others who are grieving. Support one another through these difficult times. May he Rest In Peace knowing his family will share his memories and his legacy.
Patti Gonzales
June 14, 2019
R.I.P. Bill Naylor! You share my grandson's Birthday, February 27th I will remember that always! So sorry for your loss Karen and family! Debbie
Debbie Beever
June 12, 2019
It was my pleasure to know you, Bill. Your smile, kindness and good nature were a few of your trademarks. You culinary skills amazed us at the potlucks; we always waited to see what would be next. Your love and devotion to Cindy was so obvious; you truly treasured her.
Cindy - my heartful condolenses for the passing of this special person. Bill will be missed.
Judi
June 9, 2019
Our deepest sympathy to Bill Naylor family and friends! Our memories and great times will not be forgotten Bill! Your devotion to Cindy, our cousin, will always be remembered as you traveled together to our home; and opened your home together with us in Santee! Bill you and devoted Cindy were very hospitable. Who could forget YOUR FRESHLY baked cookies, from the RV or your home? Your past and present loving relationships were discussed openly by you and Cindy, I will never forget this! Watching the World Series together was so enjoyable, as many other occasions. Your family,friends and God were important! Again, with deepest sympathy, JP & DP, Iowa. God's Blessings!
