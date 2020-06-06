Our deepest sympathy to Bill Naylor family and friends! Our memories and great times will not be forgotten Bill! Your devotion to Cindy, our cousin, will always be remembered as you traveled together to our home; and opened your home together with us in Santee! Bill you and devoted Cindy were very hospitable. Who could forget YOUR FRESHLY baked cookies, from the RV or your home? Your past and present loving relationships were discussed openly by you and Cindy, I will never forget this! Watching the World Series together was so enjoyable, as many other occasions. Your family,friends and God were important! Again, with deepest sympathy, JP & DP, Iowa. God's Blessings!