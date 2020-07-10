William Joseph Stribley February 9, 1948 - June 7, 2020 Escondido William Joseph Stribley, 72, was welcomed into heaven on June 7th, 2020. Bill grew up in Rolling Hills and lived in Escondido. He graduated from Carson High School and earned a BA from Whittier College in Political Science. Bill taught Science and Math at Lincoln Middle School. The love of reptiles was evident in the extensive herpetarium in his classroom; Rocks, arrowheads, and artifacts also covered every wall. Being an adventurist, he traveled the world from Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Qatar, South America, China, Europe, to French Polynesia and everywhere in between! Bill had many hobbies that included an extensive gem, rock, arrowhead, foreign currency, and coin collecting. He loved playing tennis at the local country club where he also taught tennis. In 1988, he married the love of his life, Robin Doering. Together, they left behind, Sean (30) and Ryan (26) Stribley. Also, a brother, Art Stribley (wife Kathleen), sister Laura Haight (husband Jerry), brother-in-law John Doering (wife Chris), and twelve nieces and nephews. Bill was extremely loving, kind, and had a tremendously generous heart. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. Celebration of his life will be delayed until after the Covid-19 stay at home order is lifted. If you would like to join the celebration of his life or share a story please contact his son Ryan at ryan.stribley1@gmail.com.



