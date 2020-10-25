William Karl 'Bill' Karbosky

March 19, 1935 - September 3, 2020

Poway

William Karl 'Bill' Karbosky passed away on September 3, 2020, in Poway, California. He was 85.Bill was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on March 19, 1935, the son of Richard W. and Grace (Thompson) Karbosky. He was laid to rest on October 9, 2020, at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. There will be a memorial service in the future.Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had a long career with AT&T and its affiliates, mostly in Southern California. He also spent four years working for Bell Core in New Jersey. He belonged to many Masonic organizations, which he thoroughly enjoyed.Bill loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren. He was first married to Patricia Ryan, and they had two children, Timothy and Connie. In 1975, he married Marilouise Schrick, and they had two children, Matthew and Linda.He is survived by his wife, Marilouise, his four children, and eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Lauren, Natalie, Emma, Lily, Mateo, Henry, and Katharine. We all miss him and always will, but he is now at peace in Heaven with our Lord.



