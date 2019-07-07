William Bill' Mallios August 21, 1935 - June 29, 2019 San Diego William "Bill" Mallios, 83, passed peacefully on June 29, 2019, in San Diego. Born on August 21, 1935, in West Lafayette, Indiana, Bill loved to exercise, the theater, playing the stock market, and world travel. Dr. Mallios was a statistician, Senior Fulbright Specialist, and professor. He delighted in numbers, data, and prediction, writing multiple books on the practical applications of statistics during his 28-year tenure as Professor of Decision Sciences at California State University Fresno. After receiving his BS from Purdue University in 1957, Bill earned a Ph.D. in Statistics from North Carolina State University in 1962. Over the next four decades, he was intricately involved in a wide variety of applied statistical projects, including tracking polio vaccinations for the Center for Disease Control, and strategy and technology contracts for the Department of Defense and the Food and Drug Administration. Bill joined the faculty at Fresno State University in 1982. His applied international research blossomed in the early 1990s with the end of the Cold War; Dr. Mallios spearheaded multiple foreign projects in Hungary, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, China, South Korea, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and Bulgaria. Bill is survived by his wife, Ronna of 53 years; sons, Peter and Seth, and grandchildren, Gabby, Annabelle, Sam, and Benjy. Due to Bill's unbridled love of physical fitness and gardening, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you plant a tree or do some push-ups. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019