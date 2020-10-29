William Mark Scott

May 5, 1960 - October 20, 2020

San Diego

William M. Scott "Mark," age 60 passed away October 20, 2020 in San Diego.Mark was born May 5, 1960 in La Jolla, CA, he was the son of the late Frederick Milton Scott Jr.Mark is survived by his mother, Barbara (Overman) Scott, daughters, Amy and Taylor of Wilmington, MA; his brothers, David of Juliaetta, ID and Geoffrey of Florence, AZ; his nephews, Matthew, Morgan, Trevor, and Brian; his aunt, Sharon Mowry and cousin, Susan Hayes. Mark spent most of his life living in San Diego. Mark graduated from La Jolla High School in 1978, and attended the University of Colorado, Boulder. He spent many years working at the family store, The Scott's of La Jolla, and after it closed opened his screen-printing business. After many years of running the screen-printing business, he chose to pursue his passion for surfing and opened Scott Surf Designs making custom surfboards. Later he started a business in residential maintenance and remodeling. He loved to work with his hands and was very creative.Mark loved to surf, snowboard, fish, and barbecue. Mark could be found spending quality time with his friends and family. He was kind, loving, and always put others before himself. Mark's personality was so welcoming he made friends virtually everywhere he went.



