William Martin Bill' Kemery November 10, 1958 - February 20, 2019 SANTEE Bill Kemery left this earth peacefully and surrounded by family at his home in Santee, CA on the night of February 20, 2019. Bill was born to parents William and Norma, in Pomona, CA on November 10, 1958. The Kemery family settled in Chula Vista in 1962, where Bill attended Feaster and Vista Square Elementary, Chula Vista Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in our bicentennial year of 1976. Bill excelled in math, science and art, he was also part of the Chula Vista High School wrestling team. Growing up, Bill loved being outdoors, hiking, shooting guns and experimenting with Edmund Scientifics Radio kits. Later in life, Bill had many other hobbies including CB radios, wood working, collecting coins and building model airplanes. After graduating from high school, Bill worked many jobs. In his early years, he was popularly known for working as a "Floor Guard" at RollerSkateLand in Chula Vista. He was a carpenter, building trusses for Home Lumber and Dixieline. He then took a job with Williams Brothers Pipeline as a Weld Inspector, driving his Orange Jeep CJ7 all over the country. When he finally decided he wanted to settle down, he attended the police academy at Miramar College and soon after took a job with the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Bill worked for the San Diego Sheriff's Department from 1983 to 2009, where he humbly retired at the age of 50 as the Lieutenant of Internal Affairs. Bill met his bride-to-be, Judi Pennington in 1989. Judi had a daughter, Krystal, who Bill adored and treated as his own. Bill and Judi married in beautiful Lake Tahoe, NV in July of 1994 and remained happily married until the end. Bill will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, uncle, friend and brother. He had a zest for life, a natural ability to teach others and a loyal friend to anyone he met. He is survived by his loving wife, Judi Kemery, his daughter, Krystal Di Stefano, his mother, Norma Edmonds, step-father, Jim Edmonds, brothers, William Elsworth Kemery IV, Robert Kemery and Bradley Kemery, sister, Catherine Romero, step-sister, Ann Smith, and step-brother, Jim Edmonds Jr. Memorial services will be held at: Foothills Christian Church, 365 W Bradley Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary