San Marcos - William Metler "Bill" Apgar was born on July 8, 1928, in Washington, D.C., the son of Elizabeth Router Apgar and Col. Theodore Besson Apgar, US Army, (ret). Bill died on September 10, 2019, at the U.C. San Diego Hospital in La Jolla, CA, succumbing to cancer at the age of 91. Bill is buried at Miramar National Cemetery.
As a student at the Hill School (class of 1946), Bill excelled at athletics, and was voted class president. At Princeton (class of 1950), Bill was enrolled in NROTC and majored in Public and International Affairs. He wrote his senior thesis on "The Pattern of Communist Deviation."
Bill spoke often of the four years he spent in the Navy from 1950 to 1954. Bill served initially as a deck officer in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. But the planes he saw taking off on a nearby aircraft carrier captured his imagination. He finished out his Naval career as a carrier fighter pilot in the Pacific, assigned to fighter squadron 24, serving under the command R.W. "Duke" Windsor. The October 1953 National Geographic magazine published a photograph of Bill's fighter squadron aboard the aircraft carrier Kearsarge.
After the Navy, Bill studied law at the University of Michigan (class of 1957). Deciding to make California his home, he moved to San Diego where he practiced law for 50 years from 1958 to 2008. He was 80 years old when he tried his last jury case. During jury selection, Bill could remember the names of up to 60 jurors and could speak to jurors directly by name during voir dire without looking down at his notes.
After retiring from law practice, Bill purchased a home in San Marcos, where he enjoyed 11 years of retirement. To most people who knew Bill in the San Diego area, he was a lawyer, an aficionado of fine wine, food, and cooking, and an avid weight lifter. In his retirement, he entered a weight lifting competition where he broke the world record for bench press for men in their 80's.
Bill is survived by a niece, Virginia Cory Rawlick of Maryland, and his many friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020