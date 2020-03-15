|
William Milton May 13, 1923 - February 24, 2020 La Jolla William Milton died at his home in La Jolla, California, on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 96 years old. He passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes with his wife, Mildred "Doll" Milton, by his side. Bill Milton was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 13, 1923. He moved with his family to Pacific Beach in 1935. Milton attended La Jolla High School and earned money delivering the San Diego Union. After graduating from high school, Bill worked at Consolidated Aircraft, and in 1942 he enlisted in the Air Corps and went on to fly P-38's out of Italy during World War II. In 1944, he was shot down over Salonika Bay in Greece and was captured by German forces there. Milton spent a total of seven months in a German prisoner of war camps until liberated by Patton's 3rd Army in April, 1945.Upon return to the United States, he graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in engineering and later was hired by Lockheed Missile and Space Corporation, where he was employed for the next twenty-eight years. Bill married Mildred Rabbett in 1955 and adopted her son, Michael. In 1959, Milton was transferred to Lockheed's Sunnyvale offices. In addition to his work at Lockheed, Milton acquired a real estate license, and he and his wife went on to buy and manage various income properties. In 1986, the Milton's moved back to southern California, settling first in Ramona at San Diego Country Estates and later in Escondido. They went on to build another home in Indio, California, and most recently relocated to La Jolla. Bill and Doll were avid international travelers, and he continued to play golf up until the last few years of his life. Bill was active in the POW club in his area and was always very proud to have served his nation. Milton is survived by his wife Doll, his son Michael of New York City, and by his sister, Ethel Walsh of San Diego. Mr. Milton's ashes will be interred at the Miramar National Cemetary at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested that friends and family might give to their own favorite charities in his name. We will carry his memory in our hearts always.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020