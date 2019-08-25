|
William John' Moore October 1, 1919 - August 19, 2019 San Diego William John' Moore passed away Monday afternoon, August 19, 2019. He was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania the last of ten children. During the Great Depression, his family was hit hard, and he was forced to leave home to join the Civilian Conservation Corps to earn money to save the family home from being taken for taxes. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 to serve in WWII and then re-enlisted in 1951 to serve in the Korean War. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant before being discharged. After his discharge he met and married Gladys Garrett at age 26, they had three girls; Saundra, Kathryn, and Janice. Later in life, he found out he also had a son, Mark, who had been adopted.While in the service he was transferred to March Air Force Base in California. He loved California so much he stayed and settled down in San Bernardino.Music was his first love while growing up, and he started up a band with his cousin, which carried on for over 70 years. He was also an avid square dancer, and he participated in square dance groups late into his life. He was involved with the Single Squares Dance Club for over 40 years, and many years the group was featured at the San Diego County Fair.He was a man that did many avenues of life but decided real estate was where he could be at his best. He loved every facet of it and bought and sold real estate. He loved negotiating and managed his property up into his mid-nineties.He worked for the County of San Bernardino as a Supervisor of the Tax Appraisers and was also an FHA appraiser.He was a very commanding man but yet soft-spoken. He never took no for an answer. He had a presence about him people could sense in him.He leaves behind three daughters and a son, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. One grandson passed away before him.He also leaves behind two wonderful caretakers, Susanna and Carlos. Susanna was his lady, and then she cared for him with loving hands. We will miss him so much but will feel his spirit, and maybe he will come by and play us a tune. A service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Thursday, August 29, at 1 pm, 5795 Noble Drive, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019