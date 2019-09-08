|
William Owen Bill' Butler December 10, 1963 - August 22, 2019 Carlsbad, CA Bill is remembered for his intelligence, wit, charm and drive traits that brought him to the top of his class at Bangor High School and then to Colby College, where he earned a liberal arts degree in 1986. He then earned an M.S. degree in Biochemistry from the University of Maine, which led him to a career in biotechnology and brought him to the San Diego, CA, area. Bill was a pharmaceutical professional with 30 years of industry experience and a track record of being a proven leader, having successfully led complex, global pharmaceutical development teams and programs. He was integrally involved in the development of several pharmaceutical products that are currently registered for the treatment of diabetes, infectious disease, and organ transplantation. The last 15 years of his life were his happiest as he met, married, and built a wonderful family life with his perfect match, Jennifer (Vale) Butler. They welcomed daughter Brooke in 2007, who quickly became an adored sibling to Bill's son Brandon, 21. He loved supporting and guiding their lives as people, students and athletes. Bill was a fun-loving and adored husband and father and world-class breakfast chef and grill master whose pride in his children and love for his wife and family were clear, present and memorable. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Owen and Joyce Butler, by his older brother Steven Butler, and his father-in-law John Vale. In addition to his wife and children, he is remembered by his brothers Doug and Paul and their families in Maine, including several nieces and nephews who adored Uncle Bill's humor and were inspired by his successes. He is also remembered by his mother-in-law Carole Vale of Carlsbad, CA, and brother and sister-in-law Alan and Heidi Vale and their children of Palo Alto, CA. A Celebration of Life is being planned for late September, early October.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019