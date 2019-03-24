William Peter Johnston July 5, 1940 - February 26, 2019 San Diego William Peter Johnston, affectionately known as Bill, passed away surrounded by family at Scripps Mercy Hospital following a short illness. Bill was born in Muscatine, IA, to William Raby and Evelyn Ruth Johnston. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1942 where Bill spent his youth. After serving as an officer in the United States Navy and attending Stanford University, he moved to San Diego in 1962 and graduated from San Diego State University. He was a Clinical Laboratory Manager at Sharp Memorial Hospital for many years. Upon retiring, he spent several years working in real estate.Bill was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. An avid traveler, he was passionate about immersing himself in other cultures and traditions. His favorite travel destination was Croatia where he spent time with his cousins. He was also active in All Saints' Episcopal Church and he kept in contact with the Class of '58 from Santa Barbara Catholic High School.He will be remembered with great affection as a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Susan, as a dedicated and loving father to his daughters, Rebecca Aubery and Elizabeth Johnston, and as a caring grandfather to his grandsons, Maverick Robertson and Niko Stilkey-Johnston.A memorial service will be held on April 6th at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Donations can be made in his memory to All Saints' Church Memorial Garden 625 Pennsylvania Ave., San Diego 92103 or to St. Paul's Senior Services at stpaulseniors.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary