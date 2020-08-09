1/1
William R. Hill
William R. Bill' Hill
July 19, 1935 - July 23, 2020
carlsbad
William Ralph "Bill" Hill born in Washington, Pa. on July 19, 1935, he passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his father W.R. Hill, mother Mary Irene Hill, and brother James Thomas Hill. Bill spent his entire adult life as a firefighter. He started his career as a volunteer firefighter on July 1st 1956. Bill rose through the ranks, and retired a Captain in 1989. He moved to his dream cabin in Florissant, Co. where he was instrumental in the construction of the Four Mile Protection District Fire Station. Once again, Bill volunteered for the next 27 years as a firefighter while in retirement. Bill has a strong work ethic, in fact, he never missed a shift in his 32 years on the Carlsbad Fire Department. There was even a newspaper article upon his retirement entitle "Now That's Reliable". Bill is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Lorna Schmuckle, stepson Bill Grim, grandchildren Sara Christian, Noah Schmuckle, nephew, Ronald J. Hill, and 3 great greatchildren. He will be missed by many.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
