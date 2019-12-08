|
William Rathmann December 1, 2019 Chula Vista William Rathmann, age 97, born in Chicago Illinois, passed on December 1, 2019. He was an Eagle Scout and attended the first Boy Scout walk to Springfield, Illinois in 1939, walking the Lincoln steps and receiving the Lincoln medal. He came to San Diego at the age of 18 and went to work for Ryan and Rohr Aircraft Companies. In 1943, he joined the Navy and served with the 301st Seabee's in Okinawa during WWII. Upon return to civilian life in 1946 he went to work at North Island as a Machinist. Over his 34 years of service, he was promoted to a Production Superintendent and retired in 1977. In 1950, he purchased a lot and built a home for his family on Chula Vista St., where he resided in until June of 2018. Throughout the years he was involved in many community organizations. He was a Scoutmaster for troop #93, and under his leadership, two boys became Eagle Scouts. He served on the Parks and Recreation Commission for many years and as Chairman was instrumental in the building of Eucalyptus Park at 4th and C Street. He is a past Commander and life member of Chula Vista American Legion Post #434 and a member of Chula Vista Masonic Lodge #626 since 1948. After retirement he and wife, Jo, who served as Chula Vista Garden Club president in 1976 (preceded in death), worked on many Garden Club projects and community programs. They qualified the City of Chula Vista for the Tree City award and they were awarded man and women of the year by the Palomar District of California Garden Club for their work and community service. In 2012, he sewed the seed for the Blue Star Memorial at the Veterans home in Chula Vista and was honored for his committee work at the dedication. William is survived by daughters, Janet Wright of Washington and Pamela Frise of California; step-children, Charles Shem Lambert and Elizabeth Lambert; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildrenHis remains will be interned with his late wife's at Glen Abbey in Bonita, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at The Community Congressional Church on F Street in Chula Vista, California on January 6th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with reception to follow. Donations should go to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019