William Rathmann
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Community Congressional Church
December 12, 2019
I, too, have fond memories of Uncle Bill. A long time ago, when I was 6 years old, he and the family visited us for several days when we lived south of Corning. One morning as he was shaving, he hunkered down on one knee and challenged me to give him a kiss (of course, he had white shaving foam all over his face!). To his surprise, I planted a kiss right on his cheek! He was shocked - and everyone had a good laugh.
Yes, Uncle Bill was a fun guy! He always made me feel important, therefore, he was one of my favorite uncles.
As the family gathers together, I pray that God will bring comfort and peace to each one. You are in my prayers.
Beverly Watson
December 11, 2019
What a guy! One of my fondest memories was going to visit Uncle Bill and family. He radiated goodness and always seemed happy. God bless all his dear family who took such good care of him. Hugs!
Bonnie Hanks
December 11, 2019
May the peace of God be with you during this time of sadness. I am so happy Lisa and I were able to meet your dear Dad earlier this year. Our memories of that time will be treasured forever!
Love to you all.
Sandra Jeffers
