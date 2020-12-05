I, too, have fond memories of Uncle Bill. A long time ago, when I was 6 years old, he and the family visited us for several days when we lived south of Corning. One morning as he was shaving, he hunkered down on one knee and challenged me to give him a kiss (of course, he had white shaving foam all over his face!). To his surprise, I planted a kiss right on his cheek! He was shocked - and everyone had a good laugh.

Yes, Uncle Bill was a fun guy! He always made me feel important, therefore, he was one of my favorite uncles.

As the family gathers together, I pray that God will bring comfort and peace to each one. You are in my prayers.

Beverly Watson