William (Bill) Reynolds

September 26, 1940 - July 27, 2020

La Mesa, Ca

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Reynolds. He passed on to the great fairway in the heavens with his family by his side on Monday July 27, 2020.Bill was born in Van Nuys, CA to Donald & Mamie Reynolds on September 26, 1940 and moved to San Diego as a young boy. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Sue Reynolds Rivinius. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sally Nachant Reynolds.Bill & Sally have three remaining children, daughter Jennifer Reynolds Westermeyer (Alan), daughter Molly Reynolds Nowak (Craig), and son Matthew Reynolds. Bill graduated from Crawford High School in 1959. He was quite the bowler in his day, accumulating many trophies and awards, but his true passion became golf.Bill and his sisters Donna Alm, Patsy Cole and brother Dr. James Reynolds grew up in San Diego. He enjoyed working in the family business in his young adult years at Clingman Dairy. In 1971 Bill & Sally founded William Reynolds Construction Company. Their business employed many and worked on hundreds of gas stations throughout Southern California. He was well respected in the petroleum industry and continued to run his business until his retirement in 1994.Bill & Sally enjoyed many years of traveling & cruising and golf all over the world. Over the years he gave us his love, wisdom, jokes, stories and finally just his presence at our tradition of family Sunday night dinners where we enjoyed each others company.He was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandpa & friend and will be missed by all of us. He lives on in his grandchildren, Travis Rivinius (Tegan) , Katie Rivinius Embleton (Codi), & Max Rivinius, Paige Westermeyer, Paul Westermeyer, Claire Westermeyer, Samantha Nowak Sallee (Hunter) Jack Nowak & Charlie Nowak. And great grandbabies Liam & Rooney Sallee.A private celebration of life will take place at one of his favorite golf courses, Edgewood in Lake Tahoe Ca.



