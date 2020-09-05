William Roy Bill' Hyde

July 15, 1928 - August 25, 2020

El Cajon

William (Bill) Roy Hyde, 92 passed away peacefully at his home in El Cajon, CA, with his girls at his side, on August 25, 2020. Bill was born on July 15, 1928 in Detroit, MI, to Thomas and Helen Hyde.Bill was preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife, Marilyn, brother, Thomas, sisters, Mary and Margaret and his parents.Bill is survived by his loving family, daughter, Laura (Jean), son, Thomas, daughter, Diane (Bill), sister, Dorothy (Russ), brothers, Paul and George, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Bill joined the Navy at 17 embarking upon a 20 year career in the submarine services and radio communications, retiring as a Chief. He served aboard the submarines Sea Poacher, Valador, K-2, Jallao, Raton, the nuclear powered Sargo and the Razorback. His Navy education and experiences had a profound and lasting effect on his life. After his retirement, he owned a small tv repair business and also worked for Montgomery Wards for a short time, until a neighbor talked him into applying for a job with SUPSHIP. Bill then dedicated the next 20 years to overseeing the quality of Naval ship building.While working for SUPSHIP Bill noticed a trash can filled will scraps of metal and copper. He saw a piece of copper that he thought he could make something out of. He took that piece home to sculpt, starting years of working with copper and pieces, creating many amazing pieces of art. His biggest project was the making a life size eagle, made of copper, which has been used as a centerpiece for photos at many Eagle Scout award ceremonies.Bill was a proud and active member of the El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812 for over 35 years. The friendships he made there, created lasting bonds as his second family. He was known all over Elkdom as the Grand Sculptor. His love for art and sculpting carried on into the Elks. He made 100's of elk sculptures that are now enjoyed and displayed in Grand Exalted Rulers, Exalted Rulers, District Deputies, other Officers, members , lodges, friends and families homes all over the Country. His greatest accomplishment in wood sculpturing is the year long making of a life size elk, currently proudly displayed in the lobby of the El Cajon Elks Lodge. Bill's legacy will live on and will NEVER be forgotten. His family, friends and all who knew and loved him will miss his amazing stories that spanned the 92 years of his life. Our family is grateful for the loving support and care provided by Bill's friends and neighbors that enabled him to live independently in his home of 68 years where he could continue to create.A Celebration of Life will be at a latter date.



