William Russell Russ' McMillan January 9, 1945 - April 18, 2020 San Diego Russ was born in Glendale, CA and grew up in Eagle Rock where he attended Eagle Rock High School. He was a star athlete and excelled at tennis, and football. After moving to San Diego in 1968, he started a career with the San Diego Fire Department. He served for 30 years and retired as a captain. He was beloved and respected by his colleagues. Russ and his family lived in Tierrasanta, then moved to Jamul where they lived for 25 years in a house they built. While in Jamul, he was active in the community, serving as President of the Kiwanis club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, backpacking, golf, and skiing with his Fire Department buddies. He traveled all over the world participating in the World Police and Fire Games. His favorite place was New Zealand and he and his wife visited many times. After retiring from the Fire Department Russ pursued many passions across a wide variety of categories; manufacturing, avocado growing, winemaking, and tropical plants and trees. Russ passed away April 18th, 2020 of complications due to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. He was 75 years old and is survived by his wife of 52 years Susan McMillan, daughters Kelli McMillan and Tami Strand of San Diego. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe. In lieu of flowers, Russ requested donations be made to the San Diego Burn Institute, San Diego and the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020