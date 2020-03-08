|
William S. Ripley III February 16, 1941 - February 5, 2020 Oceanside William "Bill" Ripley died peacefully on February 5, 2020, at the age of 78, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, and sister, Loretta Cooper.He was a loved and loving husband, brother, father, friend, and business associate. He was an executive at Strawbridge & Clothier Department store in Philadelphia, PA; Pfaltzgraff Dinnerware Company, a division of Susquehanna Broadcasting in York, PA; Neutrogena Skin Care Co. in Los Angeles, CA; Sylvestri Christmas and Giftware Co. in Chicago, IL, and a consultant to Pioneer Plastics in Portland, Maine. He held multiple Board of Directorships before retiring to Dana Point, CA, in 1994. At his death, he lived in Oceanside, CA. He often said, "I've had a good and satisfying life."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020