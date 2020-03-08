Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Ripley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Ripley III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Ripley III Obituary
William S. Ripley III February 16, 1941 - February 5, 2020 Oceanside William "Bill" Ripley died peacefully on February 5, 2020, at the age of 78, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, and sister, Loretta Cooper.He was a loved and loving husband, brother, father, friend, and business associate. He was an executive at Strawbridge & Clothier Department store in Philadelphia, PA; Pfaltzgraff Dinnerware Company, a division of Susquehanna Broadcasting in York, PA; Neutrogena Skin Care Co. in Los Angeles, CA; Sylvestri Christmas and Giftware Co. in Chicago, IL, and a consultant to Pioneer Plastics in Portland, Maine. He held multiple Board of Directorships before retiring to Dana Point, CA, in 1994. At his death, he lived in Oceanside, CA. He often said, "I've had a good and satisfying life."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -