William "Frank" Taylor

William "Frank" Taylor September 7, 1928 - February 25, 2019 El Cajon Age 90 1/2, passed away peacefully on 02/25/19. He was born in Chickasha, OK, and met wife, Ann, at Sears in San Diego. They both had a common love dancing and were married 2 months later on 06/16/1955. They moved to El Cajon in 1976. They joined the San Diego Swing Dance Club in 1980 and have danced ever since. Frank was a U.S. veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from Sears and became a real estate broker. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ann; daughter, Carla Tyndall (Peter) of Julian, CA; daughter, Lori Hamilton (Randy) of Murrieta, CA; daughter, Vicki Goldsmith (Jack) of San Diego, CA; and daughter, Ronda Baxter of El Cajon, CA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge in El Cajon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
