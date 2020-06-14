William Thomas Cantrell September 16, 1935 - May 3, 2020 San Diego William Thomas Cantrell was born in Clovis, NM, on September 16, 1935. He passed away on May 3, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.Bill married Kathryn Clifford in 1956, and together they raised three sons: Richard Lee Cantrell, William Scott Cantrell, and Steven Mark Cantrell. El Cajon was home base for the family while Bill served 20 years in the US Navy. After retirement from the service, Bill owned and operated Foothills Rooter Service for many years and then retired from La Mesa-Spring Valley School District in 1997.After leaving El Cajon, Bill and Kay lived in Arkansas and eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared many special times and happy memories together. They were a good team.Bill enjoyed life to the fullest. He was talented, intelligent, gifted, a great gardener, and a student of life.Bill is survived by Kathryn (Kay), his loving and supportive wife of 63 years; four children: Teri Feasel (Carlin, NV), Rick (Rose) Cantrell (Wichita Falls, TX), Scott Cantrell (Spring Creek, NV), Mark (Sue) Cantrell (Boulder City, NV); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Scherer (Bandon, OR).



