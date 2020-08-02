William Thomas Tom' Nute, Jr. March 11, 1942 - July 18, 2020 San Diego William Thomas Nute, Jr., Tom as he was fondly known, went to his rest after years of battle with Parkinson's, Lewy Body Dementia and other non-related complications at Island Hospital on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of William Nute, Sr., and his wife Jean (Ketcherside).Tom was introduced to sailing by his father, Bill, pushing him off a dock at Mission Bay Yacht Club in San Diego into a small boat at the tender age of 10. The event sparked a keen interest for the sport of sailing which turned into a passion and career in sail making and racing. Tom worked for North Sails in San Diego, founded by Lowell Orton North, the famed American sailor and Olympic Gold Medalist for 25 years. In 1988, he and Lowell took off from San Diego Yacht Club to cruise the South Pacific on Lowell's Tayana 52' sailboat, WANAGO.Returning to San Diego, via Hawaii in 1989, Lowell flew back to San Diego, leaving Tom in charge of getting the WANAGO back to San Diego. It was there, Tom met the love of his life, Anita Gleason. Anita sailed with Tom and his crew, back to San Diego and the couple were married in Lake Tahoe, NV on October 10, 1992. They lived in Tom's home in San Diego, along with Corrina, Tom's daughter from his first marriage. Tom resumed racing at Mission Bay Yacht Club.In 1998, Tom and Anita left San Diego, to live at Kahler Glen Golf and Ski Resort near Lake Wenatchee. He had the winter task of grooming the Cross-Country Ski Trails and sailed in the summer. He and Anita were living a fairy tale life with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Pete. In bringing the boat EXCAPE to Roche Harbor and then to Anacortes, Tom decided in 2005 to leave the mountains and they bought a home in Skyline. Tom was active with the Anacortes Yacht Club along with the Mission Bay Yacht Club.Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his previous spouses: Mary Hale and Carolyn Nute. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anita in Anacortes, his daughter, Corrina of Poway, CA, brother, Steven in Seattle, WA and his beloved dogs, Sparkle and Jordan. Tom was loved by all who met him and he had friends around the world. He is now free.



