William Tulloch October 6, 1925 - July 22, 2020 RAMONA William "Bill" Thomas Hildrup Tulloch passed away peacefully at home in Witch Creek, CA, on July 22, 2020, at the age of 94.Bill was born on October 6, 1925, in San Diego, CA, to Thomas Hildrup Tulloch and Eleanor Pratt Tulloch. He is preceded in death by siblings; Thomas, Scott, Page, Katherine and Julia.Bill grew up in the San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Hills and Point Loma. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1944. He served in the second Marine Division during World War II and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.After the war, Bill earned a two year degree in Animal Husbandry from UC Davis and in the Fall of 1949, he went to work for George Sawday on his cattle ranch. Bill and Betty Anne were married on June 22, 1952. They raised their children; Ben, Janet, Margaret and Lucy on the family cattle ranch in Pine Valley, CA. The ranch has been passed down through generations and what was known as the Sawday Ranch became Tulloch Family Partners in 1993. Bill worked long hours but he was also a great family man and found time to enjoy activities with his family like camping trips to Lake Powell, river rafting on the Colorado River, off-road races in Borrego and every 4-H Field Day and County Fair. Bill was a lifetime member of the CCA and served on the CA Beef Council from 1964 - 1985, Chairman in 1981. He was on the Board of the San Diego County-Imperial Cattlemen, President for three terms. He served on the Board of the 22nd District Agricultural Assoc. for seven years and one term as President. He was a Past President of the San Diego County Farm Bureau and awarded Farmer of the Year in 1967. As President of the Mt. Empire Unified School District Board for 14 years, he presented all four of his children their diplomas.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Anne, four children, six grandchildren; Alyson, Lindsey, Cameron, Sarah, Lyle and Acacia and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. Bill will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and ability to tell a great story. Bill's life was well lived and touched others in wonderful ways.The family would like to thank Sustainer Home Care of Ramona and The Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido for the compassion and care they gave Bill.At Bills request, a private family service will be held. Donations can be made to the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014. Attention "Tulloch Endowed Scholarship".



