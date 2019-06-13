|
|
William Wallace Adkins September 26, 1926 - January 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO Thanks to the USN, in 1923 his parents Bill and Jettie moved to San Diego from Statesville, NC. Bill was born and raised in San Diego with sister Joanne (Sexton). U.S. Army-WW2: Philippines, Japan. Hoover HS and San Diego Jr. College Grad with Assoc. in Aircraft. Married for 66 years to his sweetheart, Jane Marie Bergin. Retired 32 years SDFD Engr. 62 year resident of Allied Gardens.Leaves three sons, Mike, Tim, John and six grandchildren, Kenneth, David, Brooke, Jack, Lauren, Derek. Enjoyed all things Native American, Photography and WW2 Aircraft. Loving husband and father. He was liked by all. Donations in his name can be given to: burninstitute.org/make-a-gift/donate
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 13, 2019