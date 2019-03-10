William Billy' Winn January 26, 1947 - March 6, 2019 San Diego William "Billy" Winn passed away in the early evening hours on March 6th, under the loving care of the doctors and staff at the Silverado Memory Care community in Encinitas, with family at his bedside. Despite his long difficult battle with dementia, Billy enjoyed an otherwise beautiful life bringing happiness to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He grew up in South Mission Beach where he surfed the jetty every day and created a life completely dominated by the waves and the ocean. He served as a San Diego lifeguard for several years before finishing school at San Diego State and enjoying an illustrious career as a school teacher. Many people also knew him as BAJA BILLY' because of his burning passion and desire to explore the Baja California Peninsula in his spare time. Billy will be greatly missed as he leaves behind his wife Darla, his sons, Sean and Billy (Janelle), his granddaughter Julia and sister Lonna Mckenna. Although there is not enough that can be said about this wonderful family man and lover of the ocean, there is one simple truth that describes his legacy perfectly: legends never die. We love you. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to of San Diego (https://www.alz.org/sandiego). A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at Pueblo in Pacific Beach on March 16th from 2-4pm, 877 Hornblend St., San Diego, CA 92109. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary