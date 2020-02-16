|
Wilma F. Vanover July 15, 1915 - February 11, 2020 San Diego Wilma Frieda Corzine-Vanover, the loving wife of deceased husband Elden E. Vanover (Van), passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 104. Wilma was born on July 15, 1915, in the modest farm town of Garfield, Kansas. Garfield was a rural town populated by barely more than 300 people with wide, open prairie land that lay beneath vast azure skies. Wilma was one of four sisters, all of whom spent much if their time helping out on the family farm. When Wilma wasn't working on the farm or helping out at home, she delighted in taking part in activities at her local church. Life on the farm was challenging. Homes were heated with wood or coal and lit by kerosene lamps and there was no indoor plumbing. Wilma was once interviewed and asked, "What was the most exciting invention design that had the most impact on your life?" According to Wilma, the invention of the electric lamp changed everything. She marveled at the convenience of lighting a room with a mere switch. In May 1934, Wilma proudly received her teaching credential and began an extensive 41-year career teaching English and Mathematics to 4th and 6th graders in Garden City, Kansas. Later, in 1936, Wilma received a Bachelor of Science and Education from Fort Hayes Kansas State College. Wilma met her husband Van in Decatur, Kansas. Friends arranged their initial meeting and according to Wilma, Van "was a good clean person." They were married on March 14, 1944, when she was 29 years old in Garden City, Kansas. Wilma's hobbies included crocheting, needlepoint, and cross-stitch. She cherished her time square dancing with her beloved Van. The two could often be found dancing at square dance clubs throughout California. The Vanovers moved to California in the late 1940s and eventually settled in San Diego. Wilma continued to follow her passion for teaching and taught at Muir Elementary for many years. Wilma and Van invested in apartment buildings throughout San Diego and were one of the original owners of the 450-unit Park Haven Apartments in San Ysidro, California. The couple traveled the world, visiting Europe on many occasions. Wilma's husband, Van, passed away in 2004 but Wilma continued to live a robust life. At her 100th birthday party, attended by over 50 friends and family from across the country, Wilma sensationally arrived in a "stretch limousine," making her mark as the belle of the ball! She celebrated her day as she lived her life, with passion and spirit. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Elden (Van) who passed away in 2004. She was also preceded by her sisters Mae Meckfessel, Maude Cooley, Mary Wilhelm, sister-in-law Dorothy Rowe and nephew Charles Meckfessel. She is survived by nieces Mary Anne Meckfessel, Eldon Meckfessel, Phyllis Foster, Sheryl Goodman, Jack Cooley, Joanne Smith, Carol Jones and Gary Wilhelm. She is also survived by longtime care providers Gloria Cepeda, Hatti Orozco, and Eddie Flores. Other friends and business partners include Maurice Correia, Pat Diedrich, and Kevin Walsh. A funeral service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:AM. In lieu of flowers she would have liked her friends to make a contribution to the Ronald McDonald Children's Charities of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020