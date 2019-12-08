Home

Wilma Jean Costello

Wilma Jean Costello Obituary
Wilma Jean Costello La Mesa Wilma Costello passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Her beautiful smile and her great laugh will be missed by all, especially Jim Costello, her husband of 69 years, along with her children, Patti Dill, Debbie Myers, Sharon Puerling, and Jim Costello, Jr., 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Church in La Mesa on Friday, December 13th at 10:00 am. August 15, 1930 - November 29, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
