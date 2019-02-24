Wilma Jeannette Owen Demling October 9, 1932 - February 15, 2019 San Diego Wilma was born in San Diego, October 9, 1932, to William and Ruby Owen.She was raised in San Diego and attended both Grossmont High School and Hoover High School, graduating from Hoover in 1950. In 1953, she married her longtime friend Frank Demling (they had been friends since 1939) and settled their family in Lemon Grove. She was a dedicated mother who stayed home to raise their four children. Wilma was a volunteer at Alvarado Hospital every Wednesday at the information desk for many years. In July 1988, when Frank retired, they began traveling, enjoying the history, culture, and people of many countries. She lost her beloved Frank in 2011 after 58 years of marriage. Wilma enjoyed her monthly lunches with her longtime friend, Diane, and her "Froggie" ladies. She enjoyed Friday night chats with her granddaughter, old movies and a glass of wine with another granddaughter, visits from great-grandkids and monthly egg salad lunch dates with her daughters. Wilma was loved by those around her. She was loved and will greatly be missed by her four children, Natalee (Norm) Bryant, Frank (Helene) Demling, Bill Demling, and Beth (Chuck) Bush; 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Thank you to Carmen Estrada for the love and care you gave to our mom. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Rady Children's Hospital. Her Memorial service will be Monday, March 16th, at 11 AM at Calvary Chapel of La Mesa, 7525 El Cajon Blvd. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary