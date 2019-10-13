|
|
Winifred Manion Glockner September 13, 1934 - October 5, 2019 Solana Beach Winnie, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully after spending her final days with her three sons whom she cherished. Winifred was born in Philadelphia. She attended West Catholic High School graduating with honors. Winnie worked for American Airlines, where she met her husband, Bill. While raising her three sons, Winnie obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Pennsylvania. She served as a substitute teacher for the School District of Philadelphia before retiring to Solana Beach in the 1990s. Afterward, Bill and Winnie explored all corners of the globe. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years in 2016. She is survived by her three sons, William Jr., James and Thomas; her daughters-in-law, Susan, Alexa and Rayne; and four grandchildren, Katherine, William III, James Jr., and Lucas. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 11:00 am, at St James by the Sea, Solana Beach. A burial service will follow at 2:15 at Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery, Oceanside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters at https://adorationsisters.org/.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019