Winston G. Walker June 12, 1923 - August 31, 2019 Littleton Co. Winston Glenn Walker, 96 of Solana Beach, California and Littleton, Colorado passed away August 31, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles to Glenn Walker and Lucille Bell Walker. The family moved to Solana Beach when he was five years old, where he attended first grade. He also attended school in Cardiff-by-the Sea, and San Dieguito and Vista high schools. Winston enlisted in the Navy immediately after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He served in San Diego, Norfolk, VA and aboard the USS Boise, rising to the rank of Chief Fire Controlman. After the war Winston attended the University of Washington and received a degree in Physics in 1953. For most of his long career he worked as a technical consultant designing successful products for many companies. He continued this work until he passed away. Winston is survived by his wife, Janice Walker; brother, Norman Walker of Solana Beach, California; his sons, Alan Walker of North Carolina, Dale Walker of Oregon and Mark Walker of Orange, California; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019